News is breaking right now of what would appear to be a targeted shooting at a federal officer who was protecting the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to reports, a U.S. Marshal, who was guarding the courthouse was shot in a drive-by shooting while he was providing security outside the courthouse in downtown Phoenix.

According to City Councilman Sal Diccio, the officer was hit by multiple shots and was struck in the vest.

“If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did,” DiCiccio added.

The car was believed to be a silver vehicle seen above.

Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI.

The indications at this point seems to be a targeted assassination attempt on the officer as there wasn’t any preceding situation or interaction with the officer.

This follows a targeted ambush on two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies on Saturday in Compton, California. The two deputies are in critical but stable condidition at last report.

