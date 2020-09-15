https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-tax-plan-legislation/2020/09/15/id/986997

Democrats have moved away from their push to reverse the tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump if they retake the Senate and White House in November, The Hill reports.

Although Senate Democrats have said in the past that they want to move forward quickly, now they support holding back on tax legislation if Trump is ousted and they seize control over the Senate, in addition to keeping control over the House. They plan instead to focus on job creation, raising wages, investing in sustainable technology, infrastructure, and creating a national plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we ought to make the decision when we have a better sense of where the economy is going,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., adding, “there’s an element of truth” to the notion that it’s a bad idea for politicians to raise taxes during an economic recession.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, noted that she has “no idea” at what point Democrats will propose tax legislation if they win back the Senate and White House.

“We have so much on our plate. We’ve got to deal with COVID and testing,” she said. “We need to put in place a whole thing to get our arms around the virus and a recovery act.”

The senator added, “I’m sure a tax piece will be in there somewhere, but No. 1 priority will be COVID.”

