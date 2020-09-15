https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/15/denver-police-officer-files-ethics-complaint-anti-cop-city-councilwoman/

Regular readers may recall the name of Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca. She’s the elected official who wrote a bill calling for the replacement of the entire Denver Police Department with a “peace force” that would take the place of established law enforcement. That measure failed on its first attempt but is still on the table for future debate.

As it turns out, however, Councilwoman CdeBaca’s activities on the social justice front weren’t confined to the penning of potential legislation in the City Council’s chambers. She’s been out on the streets taking part in the unrest, including launching verbal attacks against the Denver Police and inspiring the rioting crowds to act against them. One police officer who grew tired of her antics and was directly affected by them has now launched an ethics complaint against her, seeking redress of grievances. (KDVR Denver)

A Denver Police Officer filed an ethics complaint against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca following an incident in August, according to documents obtained by FOX31 on Monday. In the EEO Complaint, Officer Mallory Lutkin outlines an incident from Aug. 19, 2020. “I responded to the area of 2900 Glenarm on a disturbance while District 2 officers were arresting an armed party and officers had been assaulted. Upon my arrival I was advised to hold a perimeter post to secure the scene as a large crowd was gathering. While on this line I had my body worn camera activated,” said Officer Lutkin in the complaint.

Before getting to the details, this video from the local KDVR News outlet has video of the Councilwoman in action, tearing into the police and then encouraging the “protesters” to get the police to get into a physical confrontation with them and then sue them.

This is pretty amazing. A sitting member of the City Council was not only joining in with the protests (which is perfectly her right) but publicly launching verbal attacks on the police. For the record, the cops were there cleaning up and relocating a homeless encampment to connect the residents with public resources available to the needy. But Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca immediately began berating the police, telling a Black officer that she should be “ashamed of herself” for performing her duty. A second (White) officer with her was told that she “expected that” from the White guy. She referred to her own police department as the “attack dogs” of the Mayor.

CdeBaca approached Officer Wallace Sam and I. CdeBaca pointed at Officer Sam (who is black) and stated, “You should be ashamed.” CdeBaca then pointed at me (I am white) and said “You, I would expect this from you.” CdeBaca went on to tell us to look up the laws pertaining to slavery. When CdeBaca made these statements toward me, I felt she was bringing in my race into the issue she had with officers being called to this area. The statements directed at me insinuated I am racist because I am white.”

The phrase “beyond the pale” doesn’t even do this situation justice. This member of the City Council was flinging more f-bombs than you normally hear in a rap video. “They’re [expletive] guard dogs; they’re just animals, like pit bulls, they’re [expletive] guard dogs.”

Small wonder that this is the elected official who wants to abolish the Denver Police entirely. She would prefer that the people tearing down the public infrastructure be put in charge of everyone’s safety. (Because of course that would work out swimmingly.) Bringing an ethics complaint against this woman is, of course, an appropriate first step. But it doesn’t address the gravity of the situation. The people of Denver actually elected this anarchist to sit on their City Council and cast votes deciding public policy. And now their city is being ripped apart.

Is this really a mystery to anyone? As I have sadly concluded in so many other cases this year, I have full sympathy for the police officers being abused in this fashion, but not for the citizens of Denver. You elected this anarchist and gave her the power to make the rules for you. You own this. It’s completely your own responsibility. If she manages to eliminate the police and you wind up having your home or business burned to the ground or worse things happening to your families, this is on you. This is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. And now you have it. Live with it. The federal government shouldn’t sink a single dime or the time of one federal official into bailing you out. You made your own burning bed and now you can try to sleep in it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

