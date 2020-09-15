https://noqreport.com/2020/09/15/dick-morris-joins-stellar-lineup-at-20-days-to-save-the-usa-oct-15-through-election-day/

Boca Raton, FL, September 2020 – The one-month countdown has begun for the conference 20 Days to Save The USA, featuring Dick Morris, former senior political advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Peter Ticktin, Donald Trump’s platoon sergeant at the New York Military Academy, and a blitz of passionate speakers. During the 20-day event running October 15-November 3, speakers will issue their clarion calls for U.S. citizens to take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty.

20 Days to Save the USA is a media conference of Special Guests, featuring passionate and principled influencers who speak out for freedom and a capitalist society, many of whom support four more years of a conservative presidency.

McGlothlin said the conference will contrast and compare two visions for the USA: The Trump-Pence vision of Keeping the USA sovereign and great vs. The Biden-Harris vision of blending our Republic into the saucepan of Socialism and global government.

Seminar topics include the First Amendment right of free speech, freedom of religion and peaceable assembly, the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, protection of the traditional family, school choice including home schooling, low taxes, border security, limited government, person responsibility, and the right to life–including the lives of pre-born U.S. citizens of all races.

Special speakers will address anarchy in Democratic Downtowns, Cancel Culture, Covid-19, and other challenges to our country.

Other speakers include former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who was a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention, Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, Ed Martin, former CNN pundit and state chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, 2nd Amendment speaker Stephen Willeford, the good guy with a gun who helped thwart the largest mass murder in the history of Texas, and Israel Mayor David Rubin, and a who’s who of Talk Show Hosts.

While it is a virtual conference, so everyone can attend, 20 Days to Save The USA includes a Media Row, Exhibitors, Seminars, Enhanced Virtual Networking, and all the perks of an in-person trade show, without the travel expenses. Tickets are $9 per day or $99 for all 20 days.

Ticktin, who’ll deliver a keynote address, will discuss some colorful key points from his book, ‘What Makes Trump Tick,’ which expounds on his close relationship with Donald Trump their high school years together as well as his take on how Trump became the leader he is today. Ticktin stands steadfastly behind Trump and shares straight forward, enlightening, and even entertaining anecdotes from the years he has known him.

“It’s time the public knows the true story of the most maligned, most slandered, most viciously attacked political figure in history: Donald Trump,” says Ticktin. During his time on “20 Days to Save the USA,” Ticktin will support his high opinion of Donald Trump and his policy making, using his own legal and political knowledge to discuss current issues in the United States.

Ticktin scoffs at the many “tell-all” books about Trump and looks forward to sharing the truth about the 45th president, who he deems a fearless leader.

