https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/09/15/does-president-trump-have-the-deep-state-working-against-him-at-the-cdc-n933331

When you think of the CDC, you probably think of scientists intent on solving health problems and concerned with public health. Not social justice warriors who are intent on defying President Trump. However, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo warned in a Facebook Live video this may be precisely what is going on. From The Hill:

In a Facebook Live video on Sunday, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was harboring a “resistance unit” to Trump, The New York Times reported. The career scientists “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump,” Caputo said, according to the Times. “There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president.”

Apparently, Caputo also warned of an armed insurrection following the election if the president won and said Joe Biden refuses to concede. This assessment is based on the fact that the Democrats and their allies in the media have told us the exact same thing. Hillary Clinton advised Biden not to concede under any circumstances, and the Transition Integrity Project warned of violence in the streets unless Joe Biden wins in a landslide. Caputo seems to be taking them at their word.

Mind you, Clinton and Podesta are not fringe actors on the left. They are part of the mainstream of the Democrat Party. Theirh rhetoric is concerning and stunning. The Hill says:

Caputo, a veteran of Trump’s 2016 campaign who was made top spokesman at HHS in April, gave no evidence for any of his claims. But the attacks follow a pattern of top administration officials, and even Trump himself, blaming shadowy figures inside the government for the president’s coronavirus response.

What evidence does Caputo need to give about the potential for violence following the election? The possibility has been floated in op-eds in The Washington Post, by John Kerry in a public appearance, and many others. Not to mention the nightly insanity we’ve seen from Memorial Day on everywhere from Portland, Oregon to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of the need to prepare people for a delayed election result.

As to shadowy figures inside the government that work to oppose the president, journalist Christopher Rufo may have given us a glimpse. Recently, President Trump ordered a ban on training within the government based on critical race theory. This action followed several reports from Rufo that included the content of these programs provided by whistleblowers.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Yesterday Rufo dropped another bomb. Even after the ban, the CDC decided to move forward with a 13-week program that incorporates critical race theory into the content:

The 13-week series is called “Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World.” I have obtained the internal emails (in white) and an APHA presentation by the series instructor that follows same structure (in blue). pic.twitter.com/qxB6tRWzFc — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Documents posted by Rufo show the training is textbook critical race theory. It covers topics such as:

Initial sessions are focused on “racism, sexism, and other systems of inequality”

Teaches CDC employees they must address “institutionalized racism”

Calls racism a “public health crisis”

Systemic racism leads to police killings of black and brown men

Systemic racism also leads to a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color

CDC employees must target and destroy the values of focus on the individual

Meritocracy and American exceptionalism are myths

White supremacy is a barrier to achieving health equity

The training concludes by encouraging employees to join an Anti-racism Collective. There would be eight teams to focus on various areas such as communications, scientific publications, policy, and legislation. Rufo:

My whistleblower is outraged: “I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series. Instead we got a message this morning confirming … The pressure to participate is palpable and if you don’t you will have to explain why you aren’t a racist.”

Amid the pandemic, some moron in the CDC thinks this is how employees should be spending their time in direct defiance of a presidential order to cancel this type of training. The training is also built on entirely baseless assertions that should offend scientific minds.

There is no evidence that police kill black and brown men with greater frequency than other races. None. In fact, there is evidence to the contrary, especially when it comes to unarmed individuals. Yes, police shootings of black men are larger than their share of the population, but when you control for rates of criminal behavior, the disparity is explained.

The threat from COVID-19 also disappears when you control for other factors. According to Physician’s Weekly:

Researchers tracked deaths among more than 11,000 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 at 92 hospitals in 12 states, finding no statistically significant difference in mortality risk between Black and White patients after adjusting for age, sex, insurance, comorbidities, neighborhood deprivation and site of care (hazard ratio, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.80-1.09). Black patients did have a higher prevalence of comorbid conditions and they were more likely to have Medicaid insurance and live in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and they had a higher risk for death in the unadjusted analysis.

What are the most common comorbid conditions in severe COVID-19? Among studies of hospitalized patients, hypertension with 57%, obesity at 41.7%, and diabetes with 33.8%. Do you know what all three of those comorbidities have in common? They are primarily lifestyle choices, even when you have a family history. All three of these comorbidities are more common in the black population and are often linked to each other, according to the American Heart Association.

Scientists and public health experts know this. Yet, some majority would have sat there and listened to this flaming garbage rather than insisting on having more difficult conversations. As Larry Elder said on a recent Adam Corolla podcast when discussing the concept of systemic racism:

“Kamala Harris spoke at the DNC and she said “Let’s be clear. There is no vaccine for racisim, we have to do the work.” Let’s ignore the work part for a minute. There’s no vaccine for racism. It’s a good thing there is no vaccine for racism. Because if there were and all of the white people were vaccinated so all of their anti-black hostility is gone and the water is washed away and we saw the rocks exposed, the major rocks that affect the black community would still be there. A, 70% of black kids are raised outside of wedlock. B, there’s a 50% dropout rate among many inner-city high schools and C, 25% of young black men have criminal records. They have either been arrested, are in jail, on parole or on probation. Those things would still remain if there was a vaccine against racism.”

The same goes for public health disparities. Having difficult conversations about how to convince people to change their lifestyle, the way they eat, and the amount the exercise they get and give them the tools to be successful is much more challenging. This challenge exists across all racial and socioeconomic groups. Determining the successful interventions to use for each group is the goal.

Yet in defiance of a direct order from the president, the CDC was going to use this training and get in the way of the work the CDC should actually be doing to improve public health during the pandemic and into the future. But Democrats insist there is nothing to look at, and Assistant Secretary Caputo has no reason for alarm. Democrat leaders in Congress are calling for an investigation. Implementing this training is just one action by CDC staff that has been exposed, and you can bet there are more. Congress just might be surprised at what they find.

Luckily the whistleblower had an impact. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought saw Rufo’s expose and responded:

Glad to report, per @POTUS’s directive, this training is being cancelled immediately. https://t.co/5Fd9ynKYtQ — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 15, 2020

Rufo explained his motivation:

The bureaucracy works for the president—and, ultimately, works for us. If we allow the permanent bureaucracy to refuse a direct presidential order, we don’t have a republic anymore. I won’t let that happen. That’s why we must fight. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 15, 2020

A functional republic is why we all must fight. President Trump encounters constant resistance from the permanent bureaucracy, whether it is through leaks or direct opposition to his agenda. Americans elect a president because we want their ideas implemented. It is time for the swamp rats to learn that lesson. They work for the person we elect, period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

