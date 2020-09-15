https://www.westernjournal.com/doj-probe-possible-classified-material-john-boltons-trump-bashing-book/

The Justice Department is investigating whether former national security adviser John Bolton illegally disclosed classified information in his book about his tenure in the White House, according to reports.

Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to Bolton’s publisher and his book agent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to The Journal, federal prosecutors subpoenaed publishers Simon & Schuster and Javelin for all communications with Bolton.

Bolton, who left the White House in September 2019, is highly critical of President Donald Trump in his memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.”

The Justice Department sued to stop publication of the book earlier this year, but a federal judge ruled against the administration on June 20.

The book, released on June 23, reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. Simon & Schuster has said it sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week.

Bolton authorized Simon & Schuster to publish the book even though the White House National Security Council was still conducting a review for any classified information in the memoir.

Bolton has denied publishing sensitive information and said the administration has tried to prevent the book from being published because it is embarrassing for Trump.

Trump has lashed out against Bolton, writing on Twitter in June that Bolton “should be in jail” for disclosing classified information.

Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

