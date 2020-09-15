http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mIMq-rGpSQY/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned why former Vice President Joe Biden used the term “Harris-Biden” to describe his presidential ticket.

“Harris – who he, today, said ‘Harris/Biden’ because he thinks she’s president,” he said. “Someday you’ll have to explain that one to me.”

Trump commented on Biden’s statement during a town hall with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday evening.

Biden made the remark on Tuesday afternoon during a roundtable with veterans.

“The Harris-Biden administration will relaunch that effort and make it easier for military spouses and veterans meaningful careers, to ensure teachers know how to support military children in the classroom, and to improve support for caregivers and survivors so much more than we do now,” the former vice president said.

Harris also referred to “a Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president” during an event in Arizona on Saturday, prompting questions and concerns about her role in the administration amid ongoing questions about Biden’s fitness and stamina.

Trump noted that Harris is fully supportive of moving to socialized medicine, despite Biden’s criticism of the socialized health care plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders during the campaign.

“Joe can say all he wants,” Trump said. “He’s only doing it because he sees his polls going down substantially.”

The president defended his efforts to overturn Obamacare in the courts, noting that it had been a failure.

“Obamacare has been a failure from day one. It’s too expensive, whether it’s the premium or whether it’s the cost generally, and they don’t have their doctors and they don’t have their plans,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

