BIDEN on DECLARATION: ‘We Hold These… Truths… Etcetera…”

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.26.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; struggling to recollect the Declaration of Independence while commenting on the state of education in the “second quarter of the middle of the 21st century.”

“We the people, we hold these truths… etcetera… It sounds corny, but it’s true…” said Biden.

“The education system in the first time, as we did in the late 1800s, we would not say 12 years is enough. 12 years is not enough to live in the second quarter of the middle of the 21st century,” he added.

Watch Biden’s comments above.