American citizens held a march in Jerusalem from the US Embassy to the Old City on Tuesday following the historic signing ceremony at the Trump White House between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The protesters marched all the way to the Old City on Tuesday night.

Via Jack Posobiec:

American citizens just held a march for Trump in Jerusalem from the Embassy to the Old City pic.twitter.com/WekQ8BKSdI — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2020

This is the the Old City walls in Jerusalem following the signing of the peace agreements today.

Hoy Trump hizo historia no solo por normalizar las relaciones entre Israel, EAU y Bahrein sino que se cierra un ciclo histórico de al menos mil años que empezó con Las Cruzadas. Finalmente Jerusalem es la incuestionable capital de Israel. pic.twitter.com/bZlrjp7igc — Hunger games de Peronistán (@Chupetinero) September 15, 2020

