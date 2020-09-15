https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-trump-supporters-jerusalem-hold-march-trump-us-embassy-old-city-following-israeli-peace-agreements-arab-states/

American citizens held a march in Jerusalem from the US Embassy to the Old City on Tuesday following the historic signing ceremony at the Trump White House between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The protesters marched all the way to the Old City on Tuesday night.

Via Jack Posobiec:

This is the the Old City walls in Jerusalem following the signing of the peace agreements today.

