Guest post by Bill Hennessy from Hennessy’s View

Defenders of Black Lives Matter claim the organization is “spiritual.” No doubt about that. It’s spiritual, alright. But demons are spirits, too. “Spiritual” is not the same as “Godly,” and there’s mounting evidence that BLM’s founders consort with evil spirits.

In a guest post on The Gateway Pundit, I recently reported that Antifa/BLM rioters appear to benefit from preternatural (demonic) intelligence. People often surrender rights over their minds and bodies in exchange for hidden knowledge from demons. Now, we know that BLM co-founders admit to occultist practices.

Specifically, Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdula described BLM’s regular practice of necromancy, a significant cause of demonic oppression and possession, according to Adam C. Blai, Religious Demonologist for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

In his book, Hauntings, Possessions, and Exorcisms, Blai writes:

An example of how oppression may progress would be demons pretending to be human spirits and getting their victims to consent to them being allowed to do automatic writing with the victim’s hand, and then later to speaking directly into the victim’s mind. They may then offer assistance or psychic powers such as predicting the future (demons do not know the future but predict things they then arrange).

Now, here’s Melina Abula’s description of BLM necromancy and sprit conjuring. From The New American via The Gateway Pundit:

“Maybe I’m sharing too much, but we’ve become very intimate with the spirits that we call on regularly, right.” she explained. “Like, each of them seems to have a different presence and personality, you know. I laugh a lot with Wakisha, you know. And I didn’t meet her in her body, right, I met her through this work.” Cullors echoes the sentiments of Abdulla. “It’s a very important practice, um, hashtags are for us, are way more than a hashtag, it is, um, literally almost resurrecting a spirit so they can work through us to get the work that we need to get done,” said Cullors, one of the three founders of BLM. “I started to feel personally connected and responsible and accountable to them, both from a deeply political place, but also from a deeply spiritual place.”

Black Lives Matter co-founders would want to interact with evil spirits to gain power, and power is one of the devil’s most enticing offers. According to Hauntings, Possessions, and Exorcisms by Adam C. Blai:

A common con game played with the young, particularly the wounded and angry, is the offer of power. The satanic and demonic culture of black magic can resonate with internal feelings of neglect, hurt, and powerlessness experienced by many young people. What starts as a partially conscious expression of emotions can develop into a real relationship with the demonic.

Demonologists also warn us to never, ever say a demon’s name because merely saying or thinking a demon’s name can invoke that demon.

(Find out how to defeat Antifa/BLM with a Rosary.)

In other words, saying a demon’s name is how you get demon problems. Don’t do it. Don’t watch movies or read books that contain demons names. You’re playing with fire. Literally, you’re playing with the fires of hell when you mention, read, or think about a demon’s name.

So, what do BLM leaders do? They say their names. From The New American via The Gateway Pundit:

The whole “say his name” mantra also has deep spiritual significance, according to [BLM co-founder] Cullors. “When we say the names, right, so we speak their names, we say her name, say their names, we do that all the time that, you kind of invoke that spirit, and then those spirits actually become present with you,” she explained, revealing something that virtually none of the “useful idiots” attending BLM rallies understand.

(If you want to know why you should never say a demon’s name, see this video by demonologist Br. Kenneth Deels, OFS.)

[embedded content]

