https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/existential-threat-campaign-launched-expose-bidens-anti-catholic-record/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Catholic advocacy group launched a $9.7 million campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday to “expose Biden’s anti-Catholic record.”

Catholic Vote, a national faith-based advocacy organization, will target Catholic voters in swing states in efforts to “expose Joe Biden’s anti-Catholic record and policy agenda” ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a Catholic Vote press release.

The advocacy group also released a comprehensive report on Biden’s political career examining where the former vice president stands on religious liberty, abortion, judges, education, and other significant Catholic issues.

TRENDING: Nation’s rulers removing Islam as ‘official state religion’

“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in a statement. “For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat.”

“Catholics are less focused on Joe Biden’s claims about his personal faith, and instead on what his policies would do to the culture, and their freedom to live out their own beliefs,” Burch added.

The campaign kicks off this week with a $350,000 digital ad buy in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to Catholic Vote. The ad, titled “Indispensable,” highlights Biden’s positions on abortion and says that “Joe Biden would force American Catholics to pay for abortions, sacrificing his Catholic values, to kneel before the leftist mob.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The ad also says abortion is a major voting issue for Catholics and quotes Sister Dede Byrne, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, about abortion.

“A sacred belief,” the narrator says. “An indispensable truth. Catholics everywhere know all life is sacred.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

