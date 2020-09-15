https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/facebook-makes-efforts-to-push-global-warming-theory-on-its-users/

The social media giant Facebook will start ramping up its efforts to suppress information it doesn’t like regarding “climate change,” and will push the theory that climate change is real, according to USA Today.

In a statement released Tuesday, Facebook claimed, without evidence, that “climate change is real, the science is unambiguous, and the need to act grows more urgent by the day.” The platform plans to push this narrative by launching its own “Climate Science Information Center,” which will regularly populate Facebook with its version of “facts” regarding alleged climate change.

A Facebook spokesman added that “our goal is to help people get authoritative information about climate change,” and that “this is one step, and there will be many more.”

The initiative was welcomed by a pro-climate change activist named Michael Mann, who is the director of Penn State University’s Earth System Science Center. Mann claimed that “the public is far less informed about climate change than they need to be,” which he alleged was “very convenient for polluting interests who don’t want to see climate policies move forward.”

In recent weeks, the Left has been ramping up their “climate change” narrative in the wake of devastating fires across the West Coast, particularly California. Although wildfires in California are an annual occurrence, this year’s fires have been substantially worse and more widespread than previous years. The primary cause was the lack of proper deforestation methods in the state, which left hundreds and thousands of dead trees completely exposed in the wilderness rather than being properly disposed of, which provided the perfect kindling for a rapidly-spreading fire in the event that one occurred. Environmentalists who opposed deforestation techniques are now blaming the blazes on global warming, with no evidence.

