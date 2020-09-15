https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/09/15/apatow-hollywood-china/

In a see of obedience, Hollywood director Judd Apatow is one of the few openly talking about how his peers have effectively sold themselves out to China.

The director has been openly critical of American leaders being silent on the ongoing abuses in China.

It is shameful that no US companies and very few politicians speak up about concentration camps in China. The United States has abandoned the world when it comes to human rights. https://t.co/h3yspyv2vg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 7, 2020

He doesn’t just stop there. He’s also criticizing his own colleagues.

In an MSNBC interview with Ari Melber, Apatow notes that despite China’s human rights abuses can clearly be seen on full display, the communist country has “bought our silence.”

The 40-Year-Old Virgin director warned of “a corporate type of censorship that people don’t really notice, which is a lot of these giant corporate entities have business with countries around the world, Saudi Arabia or China, and they’re just not going to criticize them, and they’re not going to let their shows criticize them, or they’re not going to air documentaries that go deep into truthful areas because they just make so much money.”

Apatow continued by saying it’s not just a question of knowing if it’s okay to see a joke or not. Now it’s an entire lockdown on certain subject matters, specifically human rights abuses by China.

“Hey, I want to write a movie about the concentration camps in China and Muslims in concentration camps. I want to write a movie about someone who escapes,” said Apatow giving an example.

“No one would buy the pitch,” he said. “Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China becoming more free, what has happened is a place like China has bought our silence with their money.”

It’s a sad thing that Hollywood stars would rather gather together to push Joe Biden and defeat President Donald Trump than actually call out China. If Trump began handing out gobs of cash to Hollywood producers and directors, one has to wonder if they would suddenly feel the need to defend and support Trump despite the fact that they hate him.

Hollywood’s obedience to China, and even that of sports leagues like the NBA, prove that all their talk of equality and goodness is just that…talk. When the rubber meets the road, Hollywood is fully ready to toss all of their signaled virtues into the wood chipper. Money means more than principles.

While Apatow is assuredly no right-leaning figure, credit is given where it’s due. It’s not easy to speak out this plainly against one’s colleagues but at least, in this, Apatow is correct. Especially when so few are willing to take paychecks from communist human rights abusers.

Apatow joins Matt Stone and Trey Parker as one of the few in Hollywood that openly resist China.

(READ: South Park Doubles Down on Its Anti-China Stance for Its 300th Episode)

