https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-agents-reportedly-raid-home-of-biden-surrogate_3500851.html

A surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is reportedly the subject of an FBI probe for allegations of soliciting sex from minors.

Agents on Monday served a search warrant on Jerry Harris’ home in Naperville, Illinois, sources told USA Today. Photographs published by news outlets showed agents at the house.

Asked to confirm the report, an FBI spokeswoman told The Epoch Times that the bureau “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area of Naperville, Illinois on Monday.”

“We have no further comment,” the emailed statement said.

Two teenage boys, Charlie and Sam, last name withheld, told USA Today that they brought the allegations.

They said they were harassed at cheer competitions and online when they were 13 and Harris was 19.

The family provided screenshots from text and social media exchanges between the boys and accounts they said belonged to Harris.

The boy’s mother said the FBI interviewed the boys last month, and interviewed one a second time this month.

In an Aug. 1 letter to the Orlando Police Department, Varsity Brand’s Chief Legal Officer Burton Brillhart said it received information alleging inappropriate sexual conduct against Jerry Harris.

The alleged conduct took place at an event in Orlando while Harris was a member of Cheer Athletics.

He allegedly sent text messages to a 13-year-old male cheerleader, saying: “I found a place for us to do stuff” and “would you ever want to [expletive].”

The period of harassment lasted from late 2018 to early this year, according to the reporting party, described as the mother of the minor cheerleaders.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, in Wilmington, Del. on Sept. 14, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” Brillhart said.

The family filed a lawsuit on Monday against Harris, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Varsity Brands in Texas, seeking $1 million in relief.

The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to adequately supervise, hire, retain, and/or remove sexually abusive members of its organization.

Harris was under the direct supervision of USASF, Varsity, Cheer Athletics, and other defendants when he came into contact with the boys, the lawsuit states.

USASF and Varsity didn’t respond to requests for comment.

USASF describes itself as a body focused on making All Star a safer sport. Varsity Brands describes itself as a leader in team athletic gear and a driving force in spirit, or cheer-related activities.

Harris vaulted to national fame after appearing in a documentary on Netflix called “Cheer.”

Harris couldn’t be reached for comment.

Biden’s campaign didn’t respond when asked for comment.

Biden was interviewed by Harris in June in a video that attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

“Together we have the power to make a real change!” Harris wrote in the caption.

The video was removed from Instagram this week.

