https://www.dailywire.com/news/federal-officer-gunned-down-outside-courthouse-in-phoenix-suspect-taken-into-custody

The FBI arrested an individual late on Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier in the day that resulted in a federal law enforcement officer being injured outside a Phoenix courthouse.

“The FBI is investigating an assault on a federal officer which occurred outside of the Federal Courthouse, 401 W. Washington, Phoenix, AZ around 11:30 a.m.,” the bureau’s Phoenix field office said in a statement. “One person, a court security officer, has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The bureau later added: “An individual is in custody in connection with the assault on a federal officer … This is an ongoing investigation,” the statement said. “No further information can be released at this time.”

ABC 15 reported that the suspect’s vehicle was seen leaving the area after opening fire on the officer.

Phoenix City Council Sal DiCiccio wrote the following on Twitter: “If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did. A federal officer was just shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack.”

“Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening. Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country. This insanity needs to stop,” DiCiccio continued.

Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening. Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country. This insanity needs to stop. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

A source confirmed that account to The Daily Wire and described the incident as a drive by shooting.

“The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital, non life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area,” DiCiccio continued. “For the safety of our officers & the public, PHX PD will now be moving to two-person patrols. I’ve encouraged this for many years, while also pushing to hire more officers. Without hiring more officers, this will significantly reduce the number of patrols on the streets.”

UPDATE: For the safety of our officers & the public, PHX PD will now be moving to two-person patrols. I’ve encouraged this for many years, while also pushing to hire more officers. Without hiring more officers, this will significantly reduce the number of patrols on the streets. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

