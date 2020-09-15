https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/15/finally-liberal-data-scientist-presents-irrefutable-proof-that-donald-trump-is-the-second-coming-of-adolf-hitler-pic/

You know what never gets old? Comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Just. Never. Gets. Old.

That’s why we’re sharing this hot take from proud liberal data scientist John Rehling with you:

Donald Trump is gonna start rounding up the Jews any minute now. He’s gonna have to if he wants to stay on Rehling’s timeline.

Pack it in, everyone.

He definitely deserves a spot on it. Especially in light of his response to Hashmi:

Siraj Hashmi is actually quite good at his job. And he still finds time to call out morons like Rehling on top of that!

It’s not pretty.

