http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_8H7QgFTRNY/

Monday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his program with reaction to the latest chapter in the perpetual unrest in the streets of American cities.

According to Carlson, incidents in Los Angeles and Lancaster, PA continue to show the questionable motivations of some aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement.

CARLSON: An attempted assassination of two young deputies. There was no dispute beforehand. There was no arrest. A man walked up out of nowhere and tried to kill them. It’s the kind of thing we refer to as a senseless crime, but it wasn’t senseless. There was a reason he tried to kill them. He tried to kill them because they were cops.

Can we really be surprised that he tried to do that? Since the beginning of summer, the Democratic Party has told us that the police are evil, that they are killers. Agents of racist genocide. Cops are the problem.

Democrats have told us that every day for three and a half months. They put it in their party platform.

Finally, at least one man believed them. So he shot a young mother in uniform in the face and ran away. As she staggered out of a patrol car, struggling to breathe through the blood, a group of people in Compton stood across the street and watched. They didn’t help her. They didn’t call 911.

They filmed the woman as she bled out. One of the onlookers celebrated her suffering. Watch this.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: That didn’t happen by accident. Again, this is the country they’re creating. “Someone got aired out in Compton,” the man says laughing. You’d like to know who that man is. You’d like to know where he is right now. You’d like to find him.

A young woman shot in the face gasping for air as she tries to stay alive for her child. What kind of person could laugh at that? You’d like to think that only a monster could laugh at that. But the truth is scarier.

Legitimate sociopaths are rare. Far more common are people who believe what they’re told and people like that are everywhere, especially right now.

Black Lives Matter has told this man that police officers deserve to die because they’re subhuman. So why wouldn’t he celebrate their death? He and many others.

A mob of ghouls quickly assembled outside the hospital where these two Deputies were taken. They showed up to root for their death. Then they blocked the entrance and the exit to the emergency room. That meant that ambulances couldn’t move.

If there was ever a moment when Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department would be justified in using immediate and overwhelming force to move these people and to protect the public by doing it, it was this moment, but they didn’t do that. Instead, the Sheriffs went on Twitter and begged Joe Biden’s voters to please move.

It didn’t work. If anything, the mob seemed emboldened. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You see what’s happening right here, right? They’ve got these pigs out here. They are telling us that we cannot come in here and see these individuals who have been shot down at the [bleep] train station.

We hope that [bleep] die.

[Bleep] the police. I hope they die [bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “Oink, oink. I hope they die.” If you missed the reference there, it means you haven’t been following Black Lives Matter very carefully. Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon. That’s what BLM chanted when police officers were murdered four years ago in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

This is the same BLM, the very same that the Democratic Party promoted at its convention over the summer, the very same BLM that the unhappy rich lady across the street from you celebrates with a sign on her front lawn that makes her feel virtuous in between yoga classes.

That’s what they’re promoting when they promote BLM. They’re promoting people like Kevin Wharton Price. Price is one of the BLM activists who wished the deputies’ death as they struggle to stay alive. Price is a well- known left-wing activist in Los Angeles. “The LA Times,” the local paper has mentioned Price approvingly repeatedly.

On Facebook, Price uploaded the video applauding the shooting of these Deputies. Watch it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEVIN WHARTON PRICE, BLM ACTIVIST: An unknown assailant walked up and busted a cap on both of them. Shot them in the head. So I mean, what are we supposed to do, you all? We are supposed to celebrate today because the oppressor has been slain.

If this is a start of retribution, then I think this is a very good start.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The oppressor has been slain. It’s retribution. It’s, quote, “a very good start.” Is Kevin Wharton Price on a Federal watch list? You certainly would be if you advocated terrorism, but it’s not likely he is because Price has powerful friends.

Local Democrats in Los Angeles consider him a community leader. Just this February of this year. “The LA Times” reported that Price’s organization, the so-called Afrika Town Coalition, met several times with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

Eric Garcetti didn’t think Price was a dangerous lunatic, just the opposite. In fact, Garcetti’s office met with Price’s group to discuss forcing local businesses to obey their demands.

So the guy who celebrates cop killing was Garcetti’s go-to consultant for, quote, “cultural competency.”

Mayor Garcetti now says he is opposed to shooting police officers. Too late. We know the truth.

Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Lynwood, right next to Compton, where the police officers are hospitalized tonight, the City Manager, a man called Jose Ometeotl also celebrated their shooting.

He posted this statement on his personal Instagram quote, “The chickens come home to roost,” quoting Malcolm X. In other words, they deserve what they got. Lynwood City Council has not condemned those remarks.

Multiply these attitudes by every Democratic officeholder in America, and you won’t be surprised to see our cities burning and our cops murdered.

There were riots last night in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, of all places. Never thought you’d see a riot there. The details in that story tell you everything about what’s happening to the country.

A 27-year-old man called Ricardo Munoz charged at police with a knife in his hand, and it wasn’t an idle threat in his case. Munoz was booked last year for knifing four strangers including a teenager, so the cops shot Munoz in self-defense. Good for him. You would have done the same or you would have been killed.

We’re not speculating about that by the way. Here is body cam footage.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: It’s not a close call. A still frame photograph from the video clearly shows Munoz with a knife raised as he charges wildly at the officer. So the police released that footage because they thought it would calm tensions. Of course, the guy had a knife. He had been busted for knifing four people.

The cop was about to be the fifth. Calm down, everyone. There was a reason we shot him. That’s what the police were thinking.

And in a reasonable country, it would have been over. Of course, they shot him. But Joe Biden voters and BLM activists responded with the way Democrats have trained them to respond. They immediately smashed windows. They attacked a Post Office and a Police Station.

They set literal dumpster fires in the streets. Watch this.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: So what are they trying to tell us by rioting? What point are they making? This is a demonstration. Okay. What’s the message? That the guy trying to knife a cop is a martyr?

Apparently, they want you to think that. Just like they now require you to believe that George Floyd was a role model for your kids. Grow up and be like George Floyd’s son.

It’s all such an absurd lie and everyone who is paying attention knows it’s a lie. But they demand that we all play along, and they punish us if we don’t and what are the results? The most obvious result of this ongoing scam, this grotesque scam on the country is that cops get murdered.

Last week in North Carolina, a police officer was shot in the face and killed when he responded to a break-in. On Sunday, somebody fired a rifle at police in New York as they responded to a domestic violence call. Should they not respond to domestic violence calls? They won’t if people keep doing this. The Democratic Party has encouraged them to resist.

So we’re told we can’t blame the people who pull the triggers for the violence. And by the way, unlike the Republican Party, Democrats, when they come up with a talking point, they stick to it. And they repeat it so often and at such volume that millions of people believe it because again, people tend to believe what they’re told.

We’ve got 200 years of practice. People believe those in authority, and for most of our history, it was worth believing people in authority. No more.

So watch as everyone, from congressmen to activists, to mayors at all levels of government repeat the same mantra. It’s the cops’ fault. It’s our fault. It’s your fault. We need to reimagine law enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The folks in law enforcement that share the goals of reimagining police.

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Reimagining policing in the 21st Century.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rethinking and reimagining policing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Community efforts to reimagine policing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To reimagine policing.

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: We have to reimagine what policing looks like.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reimagining policing, reimagining our public safety.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reimagine a citizen-led approach.

JULIAN CASTRO (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We can begin to reimagine law enforcement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reimagine public safety in this country.

MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D), LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: What can we do to reimagine public safety?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reimagining public safety.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To reimagine public safety.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We must reimagine what public safety looks like.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So what is reimagining the police look like? Shooting them? Maybe. We don’t know. No one specified. Least of all, Joe Biden. He’s never even imagined police in the first place. He’s been in a bubble for 50 years. He has no idea what’s going on in America.

Watch Joe Biden declare that police right now just don’t pull over white people somehow. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: If I were your daughter, what advice would you give me the next time I am stopped by the police?

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: If you’re my daughter, you’d be a Caucasian girl and you wouldn’t be pulled over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What a buffoon it’s hard to believe they’re running that guy — silly old fool. But behind Joe Biden’s vacant smile and laughably outdated assumptions about an America that does not exist and hasn’t for many years, it is a group of hard-eyed handlers right behind him and they know exactly what’s going on and they have a purpose for it.

These people want power. They know that effective, honest, independent local law enforcement stands in the way — in their way. The left already controls the FBI completely. They want your Police Department to come to heel. That’s their plan and if dead cops are the price, they think it’s worth it.