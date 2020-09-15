https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/09/14/binney-snowden-and-assange-should-not-be-pardoned-as-theyve-done-nothing-wrong/

Former NSA Technology Director Bill Binney

In an interview with CDMedia today, former NSA Technology Director Bill Binney, who was charged by the FBI but later had charges dropped due to fabricated evidence, stated that Julian Assange and Edward Snowden should not be pardoned by President Trump as they have done nothing wrong.

When asked about Julian Assange and his extradition hearing currently going on in the U.K., Binney declared, “I still don’t know what the charge is. What are they charging him with?

“I don’t see why he should pardon Assange. What did Assange do? He didn’t do anything. He’s not a U.S. citizen. He was given data by others, and he published it. What does the New York Times do? They do the same damn thing.

“I told Secretary Pompeo to his face when the President asked me to meet with him. These guys are lying to you. They are not telling you the truth,” Binney roared.

“Most of the stuff that’s been published of the Snowden material, shows evidence of a crime. That must be declassified.”

