President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE said twice on Tuesday morning that he will appear on “Fox & Friends” on a weekly basis through Election Day, but co-host Steve Doocy said Fox News has not committed to the proposal.

The president kicked off an extended phone interview by saying he has agreed to appear on the morning show every week on either Mondays or Tuesdays.

“Like the old days,” Trump added.

Trump reiterated at the end of the interview that he plans to come on the show every week, prompting a response from Doocy.

“We’re gonna do it every week. Every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday, like we did today,” Trump said.

“Mr. president, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week, but Fox has not committed to that,” Doocy said. “We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis. And Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There’s no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes, like we just did with the president.”

“All right. Donald Trump, president of the United States. He’s now gone to talk to [Fox News White House correspondent] John Roberts, maybe,” the host added as the interview ended.

Trump did not respond to Doocy’s comment.

Donald Trump: “We’re gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said.” Brian Kilmeade: “Sounds good.” Steve Doocy, after Trump hangs up: “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis.” pic.twitter.com/VnIHyofm36 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020

The president is a regular viewer of the show and has tweeted praise for its ratings on multiple occasions.

Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat “Trump” fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Trump was a regular on the Fox News morning program for years before announcing his candidacy in 2015.

The weekly segment, which started in 2011, was called “Monday Mornings with Trump.”

Doocy on Tuesday also noted the show has repeatedly offered to interview Joe Biden on the program but has not been successful.

Biden has also turned down interview offers from “Special Report” with Bret Baier and “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChristie says people shouldn’t bet on strong Biden debate performance Trump officials defend president’s coronavirus response amid Woodward revelations Trump campaign aide envisions ‘similar scenario’ as in 2016 MORE.

Some days So far it’s been – “not now” a lot We keep trying. https://t.co/iFwhw83AO0 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 14, 2020

