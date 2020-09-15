https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-and-friends-fox-news-steve-doocy-earhardt/2020/09/15/id/986962

President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that he will appear on “Fox and Friends” every week, but co-host Steve Doocy pushed back and said the network “is not committed to that.”

Trump first mentioned the idea at the start of the interview, saying he has agreed to be on the show on a weekly basis. Doocy replied by saying, “I haven’t heard that, that’s an exclusive right there,” while co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted, “we’re going to see how that goes, and we’ve also invited Joe Biden to come on our show too many times, Mr. President.”

Trump then proceeded to attack Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, over reports that he used a teleprompter during a recent press conference.

At the end of Tuesday’s lengthy interview, Doocy, Earhardt, and their co-host Brian Kilmeade all chimed in as Trump was about to hang up the phone.

Doocy: “Thank you very much for starting your day with ‘Fox and Friends.'”

Earhardt: “Thank you.”

Trump: “OK, it’s been great. Thank you very much.”

Kilmeade: “We’ll do it every week. We’re going to do it every week.”

Doocy looked surprised at this remark and appeared ready to speak before Trump said, “I look forward to it. Yeah, we’re gonna do it every week. Every Monday I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.”

Kilmeade said, “sounds good.”

Doocy closed the interview by saying, “Mr. President, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’re gonna take it on a case-by-case basis. And Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president.”

Kilmeade looked taken aback by this as if he was caught off guard by Doocy’s response to Trump.

Doocy continued, “Donald Trump, the president of the United States. He’s now gone to talk to John Roberts, maybe.”

Roberts is the White House correspondent for Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

