Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year-long history, until today. 

The magazine, founded in 1845, crowed about its endorsement of Joe Biden on its social media pages on Tuesday.

There’s just one problem: Scientific American isn’t American. It’s German.

And it has been for some time.

In 2008, ownership of Scientific American passed to the Nature Publishing Group in London, which is in turn owned by Springer Nature, which is in turn owned by Holtzbrink Publishing Group based out of Stuttgart in Germany.

Since then, the magazine has become increasingly politicized, and is now trying to weigh in on a U.S. election from the comfort of their offices in Stuttgart, Germany.

Will the Biden campaign accept this foreign intervention?

