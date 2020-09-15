https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/scientific-american-endorses-biden-theres-just-one-problem-its-owned-by-a-german-company-based-in-stuttgart/

Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year-long history, until today.

The magazine, founded in 1845, crowed about its endorsement of Joe Biden on its social media pages on Tuesday.

Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history—until now. The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death. We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.https://t.co/8TlH7shjFn — Scientific American (@sciam) September 15, 2020

There’s just one problem: Scientific American isn’t American. It’s German.

And it has been for some time.

In 2008, ownership of Scientific American passed to the Nature Publishing Group in London, which is in turn owned by Springer Nature, which is in turn owned by Holtzbrink Publishing Group based out of Stuttgart in Germany.

Since then, the magazine has become increasingly politicized, and is now trying to weigh in on a U.S. election from the comfort of their offices in Stuttgart, Germany.

Will the Biden campaign accept this foreign intervention?

This magazine is owned by a German company headquartered in Stuttgart… https://t.co/cl2u3ccG7N — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 15, 2020

