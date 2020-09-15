https://hannity.com/media-room/green-no-deal-biden-exits-giant-private-jet-enters-giant-private-suv-motorcade-in-florida/

Former Vice President Joe Biden angered some climate-change activists on the far-left Tuesday when he arrived in Florida for his first campaign stop aboard a giant private plane before entering a giant SUV motorcade.

“Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee,” posted a reporter from USA Today on social media.

Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/qizRPiSrXn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 15, 2020

Harris raised eyebrows among some of her climate change supporters on social media last Thursday after arriving in Miami in a private jet and being escorted into her SUV motorcade.

“Wheels down in Miami,” posted Harris.

“From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them!” responded the Trump campaign.

From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them! https://t.co/phwDmnvRxl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2020

Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must. https://t.co/mrH5zlpyJD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2017

Harris directly attacked the Trump administration over the issue in 2017, writing “Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Administration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must.”

BIDEN on ???: We’re Sending ‘Group of Lawyers’ to ‘Every Voter Registration Physician in the State’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.21.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday during an interview with MSNBC; bizarrely suggesting his team was sending “lawyers” to “every voter registration physician.” “The only thing we can do about it is be prepared… We have a whole group of lawyers going out to… uh… every polling… every voter registration physician in the states… The Secretaries of State,” bumbled Biden. Hey Joe Biden, what’s a “voter registration physician?” pic.twitter.com/CE7iv4HqOi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN on ????: ‘Most Appropriate Way, To Be Tough on Crime.. People in Fact, First of All… Here’s a Question!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20 Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker this week; launching a bizarre rant about crime and his previous voting record regarding criminal statutes during his time in the United States Senate. “Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate,” blundered Biden. BIDEN: “Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate” pic.twitter.com/AoYwFADFrc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s strange rant above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

