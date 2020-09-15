https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/hes-dead-jim-dead-richard-grenell-drops-biden-rapid-response-dir-in-back-and-forth-over-sleepy-joes-lukewarm-campaign/

Tweets from Joe Biden’s ‘rapid response’ guy, Andrew Bates, prove how totally serious the campaign is.

Totally.

Look at his mature and inspiring use of fire emojis, for example.

Three of them!

Is it just our imagination or does it seem like Biden is sort of running from the press in the original clip?

Seriously.

Even Richard Grenell noticed:

Not quite as good as four Pinocchios, but close.

Andrew fired back:

Garsh.

Andrew seems super mad.

Luckily, Richard was more than happy to just end the whole thing …

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They never learn.

With good reason, he’s a bada*s.

THERE ya’ go.

And curtain.

***

