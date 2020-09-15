https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/hes-dead-jim-dead-richard-grenell-drops-biden-rapid-response-dir-in-back-and-forth-over-sleepy-joes-lukewarm-campaign/

Tweets from Joe Biden’s ‘rapid response’ guy, Andrew Bates, prove how totally serious the campaign is.

Totally.

Look at his mature and inspiring use of fire emojis, for example.

Three of them!

Is it just our imagination or does it seem like Biden is sort of running from the press in the original clip?

🤣🤣🤣 biden doesn’t even know what the hell he is doing, and will get his ass handed to him in a debate with Trump. — Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) September 14, 2020

Biden’s rapid response director shows the state of Biden’s campaign. 🔥🔥🔥 — Is it November yet? (@PhillyToMaine) September 14, 2020

Seriously.

Even Richard Grenell noticed:

The Biden campaign is so lukewarm that this answer from Joe gets 3 Wildfires from his staff. https://t.co/Wv6vWgwevf — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2020

Not quite as good as four Pinocchios, but close.

Andrew fired back:

What a low grade, partisan observation for a *serious, well-credentialed* intelligence expert. It seems more like the kind of filth that would come from a Trump campaign plumber who was just masquerading as something else while insulting what makes America exceptional. https://t.co/L5N5mzHYJK — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 14, 2020

Garsh.

Andrew seems super mad.

Luckily, Richard was more than happy to just end the whole thing …

Biden spokesman follows the Trump campaign plumber. https://t.co/KeoL7836zB pic.twitter.com/MyfzWppsvQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They never learn.

Sounds like Joe! needs a new director. — JKegs (@KegsJ) September 15, 2020

Ok, now THAT’S 🔥🔥🔥 — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) September 14, 2020

Well you know, cut him some slack. It must be hard to have to shill for Biden every single day, knowing the dude is incapable of speaking for himself or even knowing what state he’s in. The only thing he has left are passive aggressive tweets. It’s sad, really. — Karlyn Borysenko has run out of effs to give (@DrKarlynB) September 14, 2020

They’re obsesssed with the Trump campaign plumber! — Megan Dawn (@MissMeganDawn) September 14, 2020

With good reason, he’s a bada*s.

Well it only makes sense Trump has a plumber to help drain the swamp! — STORM172345 (@oneLOVE173) September 14, 2020

THERE ya’ go.

And curtain.

***

