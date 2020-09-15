https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-caputo-hhs-apology-staff/2020/09/15/id/987089

The lead spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Michael Caputo apologized to staff during a meeting Tuesday for bringing negative attention to the agency with comments during a livestreamed video session over the weekend, Politico reported citing unidentified sources.

Politico also reported, according to the anonymous individuals, Caputo hinted he might soon be leaving his position.

Caputo reportedly said in a Facebook Live conference hosted on his own page a “resistance unit” was working within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to undermine President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly with regard to the administration’s response to the novel coronavirus.

He told his staff the reporting of the incident reflected poorly on the communications office. Caputo claimed he has been suffering from recent health issues and the toll of receiving death threats against his family.

The sources told Politico that Caputo informed his staff he was to meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar later Tuesday.

Caputo, 58, worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and joined the Department of Health and Human Services in April.

