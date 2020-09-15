https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/historic-flooding-feared-hurricane-sally/

(FOX NEWS) — A slow-moving Hurricane Sally is edging closer to the northern Gulf Coast Tuesday as forecasters are warning of potentially historic flooding to the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said as of early Tuesday, Hurricane Sally is a Category 1 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and is located about 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Miss., moving west-northwest at 2 mph.

“Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf Coast,” the NHC said.

