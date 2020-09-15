https://noqreport.com/2020/09/15/historic-israel-peace-deals-skimmed-over-by-anti-trump-media/

Mainstream media hates President Trump. You already knew they. But their hatred has expanded to the point that it prevents many major outlets from giving appropriate reporting to anything that could be construed as helping the President get reelected. Case-in-point: The historic peace deals orchestrated by the White House and signed today by Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

Agreed. This is historic and if it had happened under any other administration, the media and pundits would be tripping over themselves with glee and praise. We need to spend more time focused on outcomes, not the people associated with them. https://t.co/GSBzTIE0mX — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 15, 2020

It isn’t just about the news-loaded year of 2020. Yes, there is more going on this year than pretty much any other since at least 9/11. But this really is all about President Trump. The peace deal is nothing short of miraculous. The fact that there are now two nations signing peace deals with Israel, DOUBLING the number that had been accumulated in the Middle East nation’s history, is truly historic, but mainstream media is as silent as possible on it.

CNN mentioned it briefly. Very briefly. No reports yet of how MSNBC is handling it. Fox News reported on it thoroughly, but even then it seemed to be downplayed. Lest we forget, there has not been an American president in history who has participated in this level of peace negotiations across the globe. That’s the point, though. That’s why mainstream media is under-reporting this.

The facts are unquestionable. President Trump is the president of peace. He said he would make deals that couldn’t be made before and he’s doing just that. But mainstream media is downplaying because they play for the other team.

