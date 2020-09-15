https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/15/horrific-graphic-footage-sheds-more-light-on-shootings-one-of-which-was-fatal-of-two-tulsa-pd-officers-during-traffic-stop/

Two Tulsa Police officers, Sergeant Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, were shot by a man during an extremely tense traffic stop on June 29 of this year. Johnson was killed, and the suspect, David Ware, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder:

David Anthony Ware, 33, could face the death penalty on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Johnson’s death. He is also charged with shooting Zarkeshan with intent to kill him, as well as with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin recently held a press conference to discuss the incident after a judge ordered that the footage be released to the public.

Warning: very graphic video released from the shooting of two Tulsa officers in a traffic stop. One of them died. This is what they face on a daily basis. Tasers & pepper spray often don’t work. Remember this scene when you are quick to condemn officers in escalating situations pic.twitter.com/pYjPH9CCtq — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 15, 2020

He hasn’t had his trial yet. Video just released: https://t.co/0xZoNwPrbh — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 15, 2020

I can’t post the whole video because of length, but here it is. The man was given many warnings: https://t.co/FJ6i54Fz0G — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 15, 2020

And, as Chief Franklin pointed out during his press conference, the accused shooter retrieved the gun from under his seat.

Horrific. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 15, 2020

This video is horrific. Just 2 officers doing their jobs exactly how they were trained. You won’t see a single protest for the officer that lost his life. https://t.co/WNyHknpmML — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 15, 2020

