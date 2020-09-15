https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/15/horrific-graphic-footage-sheds-more-light-on-shootings-one-of-which-was-fatal-of-two-tulsa-pd-officers-during-traffic-stop/

Two Tulsa Police officers, Sergeant Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, were shot by a man during an extremely tense traffic stop on June 29 of this year. Johnson was killed, and the suspect, David Ware, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder:

David Anthony Ware, 33, could face the death penalty on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Johnson’s death. He is also charged with shooting Zarkeshan with intent to kill him, as well as with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin recently held a press conference to discuss the incident after a judge ordered that the footage be released to the public.

And, as Chief Franklin pointed out during his press conference, the accused shooter retrieved the gun from under his seat.

