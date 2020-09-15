https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/09/15/how-its-done-lancaster-pa-police-shut-down-violent-rioters-with-proactive-policing/
About The Author
Related Posts
Austin BLM Action: ‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’ ‘Revolution’ and Black Motorist Lets Them Have It, But Good
August 2, 2020
Who Elected Twitter and Facebook to Censor Speech?
August 8, 2020
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Thinks the Patriarchy Is the Biggest Problem With COVID-19
September 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy