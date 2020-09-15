https://justthenews.com/government/local/hurricane-sally-makes-landfall-alabama-pounding-gulf-region-wind-heavy-rain?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, bringing torrential rain and powerful winds that forecasters say will result in storm surges and dangerous flooding along the Gulf Coast.

The Category 2 hurricane came ashore at about 4:45 a.m. with winds as high as 105 mph, after slowing churning in the Gulf of Mexico for several days.

Sally’s rain and hurricane-force winds pound the coast from Pensacola Beach, Florida, to Dauphin Island, Alabama, for hours before coming ashore, according to the National Weather Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

