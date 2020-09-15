https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/hurricane-sally-slows-to-a-snails-pace-worries-of-life-threatening-flooding/

The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening hazards as Hurricane Sally slows makes it way to the gulf coast:

Flooding and storm surge are the major worries at this point:

Because of the storm’s slow speed, the area will be inundated with rain:

The projected path after landfall:

Some areas can expect over 20 inches of rain:

“This is flooding to take seriously”:

