Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced two of the five charged in the MS-13 gang killing of a 16-year-old Baltimore girl were released by sanctuary city policies in New York and Maryland, The Washington Times reported.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” acting Baltimore ICE Director Francisco Madrigal told the Times.

Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez-Ardon was found dead in late May and five were charged in the killing, including three illegal immigrants and two who were set free by sanctuary city policies in Maryland and New York, according to ICE.

The three illegals held on murder charges are Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21, of El Salvador; Wualter Orellana-Hernandez, 19, of El Salvador; and Jonathan J. Pesquera-Puerto, 19, of Honduras, ICE reported.

Constanza-Galdomez was first released by a New York judge after he was arrested and detained by ICE in 2018. Arrested a year later and released again, Suffolk County, New York. An ICE detainer request was issued and he failed to show to a hearing and was ordered to be deported by the judge.

Orellana-Hernandez was arrested by Prince George’s County Police Department in January, but the detention center released him despite ICE’s detention request, per the report.

