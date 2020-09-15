https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/idiot-dad-almost-shoots-his-daughter-in-the-face-at-gender-reveal-party-but-he-got-what-was-coming-to-him/

On the bright side, at least this gender reveal party gone wrong didn’t set fire to thousands of acres of trees:

The husband, clutching his privates, blamed his wife for the mishap: “You gave it to me the wrong way!”

Watch:

Thankfully he didn’t seriously injure his daughter whose eyes were inches away from his f*ck up:

Maybe this is for the good of all society?

***

