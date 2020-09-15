https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/idiot-dad-almost-shoots-his-daughter-in-the-face-at-gender-reveal-party-but-he-got-what-was-coming-to-him/

On the bright side, at least this gender reveal party gone wrong didn’t set fire to thousands of acres of trees:

Viral video shows gender reveal flare hitting dad in the crotchhttps://t.co/MwDP9cmaHV pic.twitter.com/HFULm6U8p4 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 15, 2020

The husband, clutching his privates, blamed his wife for the mishap: “You gave it to me the wrong way!”

Watch:

Flare hits dad-to-be in the crotch at a gender reveal party pic.twitter.com/tpkpNN9qOd — The Sun (@TheSun) September 13, 2020

Thankfully he didn’t seriously injure his daughter whose eyes were inches away from his f*ck up:

not only is the guy only focused on his crotch but no one realizes the little girl could have lost an eye or something — can we just STOP with these? https://t.co/Lo1uryQEBk — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) September 13, 2020

Maybe this is for the good of all society?

Guess this is the last kid then — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 15, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

