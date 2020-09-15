https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-iraq-iran/

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made another gaffe while lecturing President Trump on foreign policy, confusing Iraq and Iran as the country where American soldiers have been killed.

While speaking at a roundtable with veterans in Tampa, Florida, Biden described how his daily schedule includes paying respects to American soldiers who have died fighting in foreign wars.

WATCH:

Biden, who has a propensity for gaffes and has seen his mental health come under intense scrutiny, confused Iraq with Iran.

“U.S. troops die in Iran and Afghanistan – 6,000 as of today.”

Not a great look when you’re speaking at an event based around President Trump’s supposed inability to lead the United States’ foreign policy. Especially on the day of the historic Arab-Israeli peace accords.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

