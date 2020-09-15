https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/italian-youth-league-latest-international-group-endorse-president-trump-nobel-peace-prize/

This illustration ran in the ‘Al Ittihad’ newspaper in Bahrain today.

Luca Toccalini is an Italian politician and Federal Secretary of the Youth League in Italy.

The Lega Giovani, a youth conservative movement, released a statement on Tuesday in support of the candidacy of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This Italian youth league is the latest European entity to support the Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump.

President Trump will sign the historic Israel-Bahrain deal on Tuesday at the White House.

This latest peace agreement follows the Israel-UAE peace agreement and the Kosovo-Serbia peace agreement brokered by the Trump administration since August.

The moment Jared Kushner gave His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain a Torah scroll for a Synagogue in Bahrain pic.twitter.com/RvPif5x51I — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) September 14, 2020

