Actor Jason Momoa has further doubled-down on his call for an investigation into director Joss Whedon’s behavior while on the set of “Justice League.”

Joss Whedon was brought on to oversee reshoots and post-production for “Justice League” after a personal tragedy forced director Zack Snyder to temporarily exit the project. In July of this year, actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the tentpole feature, publicly accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior while on set.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted in early July.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue,” he then tweeted in August.

In late August, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims against Whedon, Johns, and Berg. After a month of silence, Jason Momoa publicly supported the investigation by posting the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher on his Instagram daily stories. One week later, Jason Momoa doubled-down on his stance with a fiery Instagram post.

“THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION,” wrote Momoa. “I just think it’s f***ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s****y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable.”

In September, Fisher publicly escalated the fight when he tweeted that Warner Bros. tried to make a deal with him to save Geoff Johns.

“So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E,” the actor tweeted.

Warner Bros. then issued a lengthy response to Fisher’s tweet, saying that the company has reached out to the actor multiple times in order to have him speak with a “third party investigator” — a request that Fisher allegedly declined on more than one occasion.

“While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator,” a representative for the company said.

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he'd raised about his character's portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator," a representative for the company said.

"This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator," the rep continued. "Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide." Fisher immediately shot back, saying that he met with the investigator during a Zoom call on Aug. 26 and cut the meeting off early so that he could discuss it with his legal team. "He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding," said Fisher.

