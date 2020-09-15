https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-confuses-iran-iraq-reading-notes-tampa-speech-video/

Joe Biden arrived in Tampa, Florida Tuesday afternoon for his first visit to the Sunshine State in more than 6 months.

77-year-old Biden confused Iran and Iraq as he read from his notes during a veterans roundtable event.

Biden also let the truth slip on Tuesday during his speech in Tampa and referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration.”

There is no way Biden is actually going to debate Trump.

WATCH:

Joe Biden confuses Iran & Iraq pic.twitter.com/Kpo6KbWL8E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

This is at least the second time Biden has confused Iran and Iraq this year.

In January Biden mixed up Iran and Iraq when talking about a vote in Iraq’s parliament.

WATCH:

In January, Joe Biden mixed up Iran and Iraq when talking about a vote in Iraq’s parliament. pic.twitter.com/OjoUU8jGLb — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

