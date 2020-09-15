https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/journos-are-going-to-fact-check-the-key-to-the-white-house-arent-they/

President Trump presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “key to the White House” today in recognition of the historic peace deal signed between the U.S., Israel and Arab nations:

Israeli PM Netanyahu with “key to the White House” presented to him by President Trump and Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/uj3TMuvn4F — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) September 15, 2020

“It’s a key to our country and to our hearts”:

President Trump: “This was a special token of affection given by myself and the First Lady to Prime Minister and the First Lady of Israel. It’s a key, we call it a key to the White House. And it’s a key to our country and to our hearts.”pic.twitter.com/YaZAZeZXDn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

And journos. Are. On. It:

this is an honor that the president appears to have made up https://t.co/0zhD8SYDjb — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 15, 2020

Sam Stein is investigating who purchased the key:

If you were the person inside the WH complex who was tasked with either going online or in person to purchase some novelty key for a made up award to Bibi, hit me up. I’d like to tell your story https://t.co/UxZVlfRUiw — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 15, 2020

Cheesy? Remember when Barack Obama gave the Queen of England an iPod with his speeches on it?

Good Lord. I have seen presidents greet luminaries at the White House, from the Coptic Pope visiting Jimmy Carter in 1977 to Sadat and Begin the following year. “Key to the White House?” The cheesiness meter goes off-scale. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 15, 2020

You think? Are you sure it’s not a *real* key?

there’s no way that key actually works https://t.co/NKJbf0eK3Z — Ethan Wolff-Mann (@ewolffmann) September 15, 2020

LOL if true:

🎶Thoooooose…are available…🎵 in the Gift shop…The gift shop…🎶 https://t.co/Alm7t4fyih — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) September 15, 2020

This would be funny, too:

Fingers crossed the key is actually a fancy bottle opener from Sharper Image or some shit https://t.co/blCXuX2WVw — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) September 15, 2020

