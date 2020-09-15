https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/journos-are-going-to-fact-check-the-key-to-the-white-house-arent-they/

President Trump presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “key to the White House” today in recognition of the historic peace deal signed between the U.S., Israel and Arab nations:

“It’s a key to our country and to our hearts”:

And journos. Are. On. It:

Sam Stein is investigating who purchased the key:

Cheesy? Remember when Barack Obama gave the Queen of England an iPod with his speeches on it?

You think? Are you sure it’s not a *real* key?

LOL if true:

This would be funny, too:

***

