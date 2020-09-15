https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/kamala-harris-promotes-harris-administration-plans-at-campaign-event/

At a virtual campaign event, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) described her plans for America in a “Harris Administration,” despite the fact that she is only the vice presidential running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as reported by Fox News.

At the roundtable-style event, when asked about how a Democratic administration would help small business owners, Harris replied that they would be aided by “A Harris administration…together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States.”

Harris was briefly distracted from the point as she quickly tried to clarify her mistake, following up that “The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners,” which also buried the lede by suggesting that they would prioritize only minority business owners over business owners in general.

Her comments were widely mocked on social media, while others said that the statements reaffirmed a long-standing theory by some on the Right regarding Harris’s place on the Democratic ticket. The re-election campaign of President Donald Trump has frequently suggested that Biden would be a “Trojan Horse” for the radical elements of the party that are much further to the Left than he is, with Harris most frequently representing the far-left.

With Biden already being at a significantly advanced age, and with clear signs that his mental and physical health is getting worse, some have said that he would simply be a “placeholder” for Harris until he leaves office prematurely, one way or another.

