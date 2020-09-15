https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-the-music-industry-and-the-nba-are-modern-day-slave-ships-im-the-new-moses

Kanye West severely criticized the music industry and the NBA on Monday, comparing them to a “modern-day slave ship.”

Similar to his previous hyperbolic statements regarding slavery and its relation to modern America, West demanded to see the contracts of everyone at Universal and Sony, likening himself to a “new Moses.”

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Following that, West sent out a now-deleted tweet saying that he will no longer contract his music with Sony and Universal.

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he said.

Taking it even further, West said that one day his kids will “own” his masters and advised everyone to buy land with government money.

Use the government money and buy land We have to evolve Buy property My kids gonna own my masters

Buy land — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Use the government money and buy land — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

We have to evolve — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Buy property — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

In May of 2018, West ignited controversy when he said that slavery is a “choice” and that black Americans were locked in a kind of mental prison.

When you hear about slavery for 400 years – for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all y’all? You know, like, it’s like we’re all mentally imprisoned. I like the word “prison” [because] “slavery” goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like “slavery,” “Holocaust” – “Holocaust” is Jews, “slavery” is blacks. So, “prison” is something that unites us as one race. Black and whites being one race, that we’re one race. That we’re the human race.

West positioned himself as an outspoken pro-life advocate the moment he announced his presidential candidacy over the summer. Speaking with Nick Cannon on his show “Cannon’s Class” in early September, the “Jesus Walks” singer alleged that abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood kills black people “strategically and on purpose.”

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” he continued. “Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

RELATED: WATCH: Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood Kills Blacks ‘Strategically And On Purpose’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

