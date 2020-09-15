https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516467-kid-rock-opens-trump-rally-by-saying-fake-news-will-say-it-didnt-happen

Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for the Trump campaign in Michigan on Monday night along with Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE Jr. and 2020 Trump senior advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKid Rock to headline Trump rally in Michigan Pence set to attend fundraiser hosted by couple who shared QAnon posts Politics of fear finds home in 2020 campaign MORE.

The rocker, a supporter of Trump who memorably visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Paulin, declared during the event in Harrison Township that the “fake media will say it didn’t happen.”

“You should probably hit record on your phone right now, because goddamn fake media will say it didn’t happen,” Kid Rock yelled to the crowd to open the rally.

The Detroit Free Press reported that “most in the crowd, which was largely gathered in a parking lot by the riverside, were maskless, with face coverings predominantly worn by some older attendees.”

The 49-year-old, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, endorsed the former real estate mogul and reality TV star in 2016. After taking office, Kid Rock has dined at the White House and has also golfed with the president.

Kid Rock also was once a contestant on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” which starred Trump.

Trump won narrowly in Michigan while also taking Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in capturing the Electoral College in 2016.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There’s no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE currently leads by an average of 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics index of polls in battleground states that include Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In late July, the lead was 6.3 points for the former vice president.

