https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/los-angeles-angels-arte-moreno-vote/2020/09/15/id/987096

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said it is “very necessary” to vote for President Donald Trump during a “Latinos for Trump” event in Phoenix.

Moreno, a fourth-generation Mexican American talked about growing up in a conservative family and starting out his career as a small business owner, AZ Central reported.

He urged all Latinos to get out and vote.

“We all know where we’ve been,” he said during a roundtable discussion. “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

The businessman has long been a supporter of Republican politicians, USA Today reported. He shared a meal with President George W. Bush in 2004, just after he had bought the Angels, bonding over beer, politics, and baseball. Bush was former part-owner of the Texas Rangers.

Federal Election Commission records show Moreno donated $5,400 to the Trump campaign in 2017. He and his wife, Carole, have given $43,600 to Republican candidates or causes since January 2019. That includes $10,600 in matching donations to a political action committee for Sen. Mich McConnell, R-Ky.