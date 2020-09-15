https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lancaster-protesters-held-whopping-1-million-bail-riots/

Liberals are going to have a hard time coming up with bail for the alleged criminals who ran wild in Lancaster, Pa., after police shot a knife-wielding man.

On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania judge hit several protesters in the pocketbook, setting their bail at $1 million each.

Lancaster, Pa., police arrested more than a dozen people and one juvenile after riots broke out about 3 a.m. on Monday, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the mobs.

Reports the New York Post:

Twelve adults — Jamal Shariff Newman, 24; Barry Jones, 30; Frank Gaston, 43; Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23; Matthew Modderman, 31; Talia Gessner, 18; Kathryn Patterson, 20; Taylor Enterline, 20; T-Jay Fry, 28; Dylan Davis, 28; Lee Alexander Wise, 29; Jessica Marie Lopez, 32 — face a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including arson, riot, institutional vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

A 16-year-old boy was also busted on riot, disorderly conduct, possession of instruments of crime, possession of a small amount of marijuana, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway and institutional vandalism.

Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth set bail for nine of the defendants — Newman, Jones, Montague, Modderman, Gessner, Patterson, Enterline, Fry and Davis — at $1 million apiece. None were able to post bail.

Social justice advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up claimed Patterson and Enterline were working as a “medics” at the Munoz protest when they were arrested, The Post reported. “‘The absurdly high bail amounts indicate that what we’re seeing is not a measured pursuit of justice, but a politically motivated attack on the movement for police reform and accountability,’” the group tweeted.

The absurdly high bail amounts indicate that what we’re seeing is not a measured pursuit of justice, but a politically motivated attack on the movement for police reform and accountability. — Lancaster Stands Up (@lancstandsup) September 15, 2020

The riots came after the death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, who was seen on police body cam footage charging at an officer with a knife in hand. The officer shot Munoz dead.

Munoz was arrested in 2019 for knifing four people in the city, according to his lawyer and officials. Munoz was charged with four counts of felony assault, and initially held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

“He made the hefty sum a short time later and, until last month, had been ordered held under house arrest at his mother’s home on Laurel Street — the same building from which he charged at a cop on Sunday,” The Post reported.

