https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/large-crowd-of-trump-supporters-greets-joe-biden-in-tampa-photos-video/

Joe Biden is in Tampa, Florida this afternoon for a roundtable on Latino voters:

And a large group of Trump supporters in on hand to greet him:

Biden supporters did provide salsa music, however:

And there was at least one Biden supporter driving around the event:

But the Trump supporters vastly outnumbered those of the former vice president:

Welcome to Florida, Joe.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...