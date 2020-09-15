https://dailypatriotreport.com/bette-midler-praises-us-wildfires-as-welcomed-distraction-from-trumps-peace-deal/

Somewhere in the witchy, twisted brain of actress Bette Midler, she thought it would be okay to completely ignore the historical world peace movement led by President Donald Trump, and call the wildfires ravaging across the country a “welcome distraction” from the president and his actions.

The never-Trumper posted on Twitter, “Wildfires a welcome distraction to the #OdiousOne, who thinks we will forget all about “Losers”, and “Suckers” and the newest revelations from #BobWoodward. He gets to thrill his base who love denying science. They should all be compelled to watch “Wall-E”. Multiple times.”

Wildfires a welcome distraction to the #OdiousOne, who thinks we will forget all about “Losers”, and “Suckers” and the newest revelations from #BobWoodward. He gets to thrill his base who love denying science. They should all be compelled to watch “Wall-E”. Multiple times. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 15, 2020

Girl, what?? We already know The Atlantic was lying about Trump calling our military “losers” and “suckers.” It was a publicity stunt, and a terrible one at that. But by all means, praise the intentionally set fires that are causing death and destruction across our country, if that means it takes attention away from Trump’s good deeds.

Bette Midler, you disgust me.

The @USDA has 7,000 personnel assigned to the fires raging across the West. We are grateful for their bravery and for the work they’re doing alongside our federal, state, and local partners as they continue to protect our communities and resources. pic.twitter.com/7DTpon26SF — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) September 14, 2020

Wildfires are never a welcomed distraction under any means!

