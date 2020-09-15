https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftist-wearing-trump-mask-philly-protest-stands-front-trump-supporters-runs-american-flag-inside-underwear-video/
This is horrific.
Nothing is too low for the left.
Biden supporters hate freedom and they hate the American flag.
A leftist wearing a Trump mask at a Philly protest stood in front of Trump supporters and ran the American flag through the inside of her underwear.
WATCH: (Via Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott):
A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear: pic.twitter.com/cpZo5d6uT0
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020
Anti and pro-Trump protests began in Philly Tuesday evening.
The protesters are not allowed into the park, one officer said.
Tons of police surveying the scene.
Anti and pro-Trump protests are beginning here in Philly. The protests are not allowed into the park, one officer said. Tons of police surveying the scene pic.twitter.com/Huprnw9N06
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020
Officers attempt to separate the two groups:
Some officers just arrived in an attempt to separate the two groups of protesters. There’s still more and more people arriving pic.twitter.com/X6K7OxkRsn
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020