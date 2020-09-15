https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftist-wearing-trump-mask-philly-protest-stands-front-trump-supporters-runs-american-flag-inside-underwear-video/

This is horrific.

Nothing is too low for the left.

Biden supporters hate freedom and they hate the American flag.

A leftist wearing a Trump mask at a Philly protest stood in front of Trump supporters and ran the American flag through the inside of her underwear.

WATCH: (Via Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott):

A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear: pic.twitter.com/cpZo5d6uT0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Anti and pro-Trump protests began in Philly Tuesday evening.

The protesters are not allowed into the park, one officer said.

Tons of police surveying the scene.

Anti and pro-Trump protests are beginning here in Philly. The protests are not allowed into the park, one officer said. Tons of police surveying the scene pic.twitter.com/Huprnw9N06 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Officers attempt to separate the two groups:

Some officers just arrived in an attempt to separate the two groups of protesters. There’s still more and more people arriving pic.twitter.com/X6K7OxkRsn — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

