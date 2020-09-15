https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/09/15/lets-face-hollywood-sold-china-says-judd-apatow/

This would be a big surprise coming from an A-lister, except for the fact that popular Hollywood producer Judd Apatow has been ringing this bell recently on social media. Mediaite picks up on Apatow’s Twitter feed, where he has blasted Disney for its sell-out over the concentration camps. MSNBC doesn’t include the question from Ari Melber in this preview of the Apatow interview, but it sounds as though Melber framed this as a question about government intervention in speech. Wrong government, it seems:

In a preview for an upcoming episode of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” Apatow said that what concerns him is “a corporate type of censorship that people don’t really notice, which is a lot of these giant corporate entities have business with countries around the world, Saudi Arabia or China, and they’re just not going to criticize them, and they’re not going to let their shows criticize them, or they’re not going to air documentaries that go deep into truthful areas because they just make so much money.” Compared to discussions of “can we say this joke or not say that joke?”, Apatow said, what’s “much scarier” is how “they have just completely shut down critical content about human rights abuses in China.” For example, he said no one would buy a pitch where someone walks in and says, “Hey, I want to write a movie about the concentration camps in China and Muslims in concentration camps. I want to write a movie about someone who escapes.” “No one would buy the pitch,” he said. “Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China becoming more free, what has happened is a place like China has bought our silence with their money.”

The only point where Apatow is flat-out wrong is at the very start, when he says, “It’s a corporate type of censorship that people don’t really notice.” Wanna bet? It’s been bad enough for years that everyone already knows that Hollywood has sold out to China — and not just Hollywood, either. The NBA has been just as bad, shutting down anyone who dared to defend Hong Kong’s autonomy while claiming a woke moral high ground to lecture America on its shortcomings over equality. Hollywood is only slightly more subtle than that, or at least they were before Mulan and Disney’s utter moral corruption in Xinjiang.

Believe us, Mr. Apatow … we’ve noticed. But we do appreciate the public acknowledgment of what has been painfully obvious for years. Now, can you please explain this to LeBron?

Update: At least Apatow is acknowledging the problem, Christian Toto wrote yesterday. What about the rest of Woke Hollywood?

Four years ago the Avengers assembled to stop Donald Trump’s presidential plans. The video clip featured a who’s who of the MCU, the acronym for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Think Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and Clark Gregg. They joined a gaggle of fellow Hollywood stars to warn the nation against Donald Trump’s potential presidency in a clip dubbed “Save the Day.” … That was then. Today, some of these stars are re-assembling to push Joe Biden’s presidential hopes against now-President Trump. Nothing unusual there given the industry’s progressive leanings. So what’s missing? Hollywood voices speaking out against either Chinese human rights abuses, an ongoing and intractable problem, or the recent headlines swirling around “Mulan.”

Well … clichés gotta cliché, you know.

