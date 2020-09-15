https://hannity.com/media-room/magical-mystery-tour-biden-says-us-doesnt-need-fossil-fuels-moments-after-arriving-in-private-jet/

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to confuse millions of Americans Tuesday when he told a roundtable in Florida that the country doesn’t “need more fossil fuels” just moments after arriving in the Sunshine State via his private jet.

“Much people only focused on the environmental impact, what that would mean, especially since we don’t need more fossil fuel. What we need is more renewable energy. I can guarantee you if I’m President there will be no off-shore drilling!” said Biden.

.@JoeBiden: “We don’t need more fossil fuel … I guarantee if I am president, there will be no offshore drilling … I think we should make [a drilling ban] permanent.” pic.twitter.com/5HwzT9RbhX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2020

Biden angered some climate-change activists on the far-left Tuesday when he arrived in Florida for his first campaign stop aboard a giant private plane before entering a giant SUV motorcade.

“Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee,” posted a reporter from USA Today on social media.

Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/qizRPiSrXn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 15, 2020

Harris raised eyebrows among some of her climate change supporters on social media last Thursday after arriving in Miami in a private jet and being escorted into her SUV motorcade.

“Wheels down in Miami,” posted Harris.

“From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them!” responded the Trump campaign.

From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them! https://t.co/phwDmnvRxl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2020

Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must. https://t.co/mrH5zlpyJD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2017

Harris directly attacked the Trump administration over the issue in 2017, writing “Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Administration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must.”

Watch Biden’s comments above.

