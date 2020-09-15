https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-supporter-electric-fence-yard-signs

A Massachusetts Trump supporter grew tired of people coming onto his property and stealing his political yard signs advocating for President Donald Trump’s re-election. Now his signs are surrounded by an electric fence.

And so far, it’s working.

What’s going on?

John Oliveria, 54, of New Bedford had had it with people stealing his Trump 2020 signs — so he decided take on the thieves by installing his own preventative measure.

The lifelong Democrat who recently jumped ship and joined the Republican Party told WJAR-TV that at least six pro-Trump signs had been snagged from his lawn.

He said he filed two police reports, but nothing was done. So he took measures into his own hands.

Now there is a small electric fence surrounding his lone Trump 2020 sign.

“It’s a shame that I have to do this,” Oliveria told WJAR. “I believe in the president. Obviously, people didn’t like that.”

“Horse wire carries a charge,” he said. “It will certainly will send a message.”

The disabled 20-year Navy veteran said that a few weeks after he first started displaying the Trump signs in his yard, they began disappearing — and in broad daylight, he told South Coast Today. He said the signs were on his lawn when he left in the mornings but were gone when he returned in the afternoons.

After filing the police reports he decided he was “done with it” and had had enough, WJAR said.

“I’m just trying to make a statement and say what I believe in,” Oliveria told WJAR. “Our country is about different opinions and being able to voice those opinions in a fair and equitable manner.

“And when you’re taking people’s signs, that’s not fair and equitable,” he said.

Oliveria told South Coast Today that the 3-foot-tall, triangle fence, which is solar powered, looks terrible and that he expects his neighbors will complain about it. But he said he didn’t know what else to do.

He figures he has lost about $100 worth of materials because of the thefts, South Coast Today reported.

Is it working?

For the last two weeks, the sign with its protective fence has stood untouched.

“You have to be able to respect each other, because we’ll never get anything accomplished if you don’t,” he warned.

“Don’t mess with my right to free speech,” Oliveria told WJAR.

