BACKLASH: McCarthy, Meadows RIP Pelosi’s ‘Sham’ Impeachment Inquiry Vote

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.29.19

Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Mark Meadows slammed Nancy Pelosi’s impending impeachment inquiry vote this week; calling the entire process a “sham.”

“It’s been 34 days since Nancy Pelosi unilaterally declared her impeachment inquiry. Today’s backtracking is an admission that this process has been botched from the start. We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment,” posted McCarthy on social media.

“House Democrats now suddenly saying they’ll vote on an impeachment resolution to ‘ensure transparency’ is rich—considering they’ve spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President,” added Meadows.

Original Story: October 28, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi confirmed Monday that she will call a vote to “formalize” impeachment proceedings against President Trump on Thursday.

“The resolution — which ‘establishes the procedure for hearings,’ according to a statement by Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will mark the first floor vote on impeachment since Democrats formally launched their inquiry a month ago,” reports Politico.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said in a letter.