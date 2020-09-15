https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-silence-war-on-police-kevin-mccarthy/2020/09/15/id/987055

Democrats keep talking about defunding the police, and that is inciting such actions such as the ambush shootings of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies this past weekend, and Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is saying nothing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday.

“You know what is most telling to me, is my U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the former attorney general of California, the top cop as people would call her has said nothing,” McCarthy told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “When they were sitting in the car protecting the community, it’s appalling and disgusting to me. This is what is transpiring if we through Democrat policy to continue. This is why we need to do something different.”

Rather than talking about defunding the police, they should rise up to condemn the shootings, he added.

“Why don’t they help look for the individual who did this?” said McCarthy, adding Harris, the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee, has remained silent.

McCarthy also slammed Democrat nominee Joe Biden for calling President Donald Trump a “climate arsonist” because of the continued wildfires in California and other parts of the West Coast.

“I think Joe Biden is out of touch, because I have been with the president and Gov. Gavin Newsom on the ground during these fires,” McCarthy said. “I have watched them work together. You’ve heard Gov. Newsom praise this president but, more importantly, Gov. Newsom took from the last time there to actually change the policies in California, to make sure there is less fuel out there so it would not burn so intense as it has before.”

McCarthy agreed the climate is changing, but other actions must take place to stop such fires, including putting in fire breaks.

